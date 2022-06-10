2022 World Rowing Masters Regatta Is On

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Master’s rowers across the world can let out a sigh of relief.

World Rowing confirmed June 10 that the 2022 World Rowing Masters Regatta can take place in France in September.

“Following discussions with all key stakeholders including the city of Libourne public authorities, the World Rowing Executive Committee, World Rowing Masters Commission and the Organising Committee (OC) confirm that, given the current evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic at this time, the 2022 World Rowing Masters Regatta can go ahead as planned for 7-11 September 2022 in Libourne, France,” World Rowing announced.

Full release here.