2022 USRowing Youth National Championship to Begin June 8

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 2022 USRowing Youth National Championship begins June 8.

The first day of racing will consist only of time trials in all of the events offered at the regatta. Time trials will be followed by A/B semifinals and D finals on June 9. June 10’s racing will include B, C, and D finals. The final day of racing will culminate in athletes vying for national titles in the A finals as well as some B finals.

Racing will take place at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

Results for the event can be found here.