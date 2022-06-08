Two-time Olympic Rower Monica Tranel Wins Montana Democratic Nomination for House Seat

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Despite being outspent by one of her opponents, Monica Tranel, a two-time Olympian, and energy attorney secured the Democratic nomination for the state of Montana’s western House seat.

Tranel will now advance to the state’s general election and will face off with the winner of the Republican primary in November.

The election is a historic one for the state having gained a second House seat due to the 2020 census for the first time in three decades.

Tranel raised approximately $800,000 and spent nearly the entire kitty according to Montana Public Radio.

Information about Tranel’s campaign can be found here.