Williams Wins Inaugural DIII Title; Tigers, Navy Lights Also Victorious on Day Two of 2022 IRA Competition

STAFF REPORTS

Williams College men’s crew won the first-ever Intercollegiate Rowing Association Division III national title on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey June 4.

The Ephs varsity eight came into the regatta ranked at the top of the IRCA charts and it showed on waters at Mercer.

In addition to the Division III championship race, two other grand finals took place June 4 including the men’s varsity four and men’s lightweight varsity four.

In the men’s varsity four, Princeton edged out Washington by a slim margin of only .896 seconds.

“Coming into the last 750 meters of the race, I could hear the Washington coxswain call their final push before the sprint,” said Bauer, the coxswain. “I told my guys, “They’re trying to move, we need to go now.” We seized the moment and pulled away, and as the final sprint unfolded, we knew we would win. We feel incredibly blessed and grateful for this opportunity, especially the support from our coach Joe Gartland .”

Georgetown rounded out the top three.

In the men’s lightweight four event, the Naval Academy defeated second-place Harvard by 2.5 seconds, and third-place Dartmouth by nearly two seconds.

Racing on Mercer Lake picks back up at 8:00 a.m. on June 5. Full results here.