Semifinals, DIII Finals Set for Day Two of 2022 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

After a long day of racing on the waters in Nathan Benderson Park, the Division I and Division II semifinals as well as the Division III finals are set for day two.

After a dominant performance by the University of Texas in the morning session of racing, the afternoon repechages determined who would go head to head with the top performers who earned direct berths to the semifinals and will race on day two of racing hoping to earn spots in Sunday’s Grand Finals.

The second day of racing at the event will also result in a Division III program being crowned a national champion. The crews racing in tomorrow’s DIII varsity-eight grand final include Williams, Ithaca, Bates, WPI, Wellesley, and Tufts.

In the Division III second-varsity eight grand final Tufts, Ithaca, Bates, Wellesley, Williams, and WPI will battle for the top spot.

Racing picks back the morning of May 28 at 8:00 a.m. Full results here. Livestream here.