World Cup I Set to Unite Rowers in Serbia

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Only one American is set to compete at the 2022 World Rowing Cup I May 27.

Mary Jones Nabel will represent the United States in the women’s single in Belgrade, Serbia.

Jones Nabel is a five-time U.S. National Team member and will compete against 24 other women including 13 athletes who raced in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In addition to the women’s single, rowers will compete across 20 events May 27-29 on Sava Lake in Belgrade, Serbia.

Racing is set to begin at 2:00 a.m. Central time. Live stream here (Saturday 28 May – 11:00 CET until 13:20 CET, Sunday 29 May – 10:30 CET until 15:20 CET.) Entries here.