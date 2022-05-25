USRowing, HOCR Announce Partnership

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

USRowing announced May 25 that the Head of the Charles Regatta will be providing “substantial financial support” to the U.S. National Team for its upcoming international trip to the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta.

In addition to the financial support, HOCR Executive Director Fred Schoch will join the U.S. National Team in the United Kingdom and is serving as an honorary U.S. coach during Henley.

“We are excited for this opportunity to support USRowing and the national team,” said Schoch. “Our national team athletes work tirelessly to represent our country and our sport – it’s an honor to come alongside and support their efforts.”

“USRowing has a long and important relationship with the Head Of The Charles Regatta, and we are so grateful for their continued and generous support of the U.S. National Team,” said USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus. “We look forward to a special chance to see the U.S. team race at the Henley Royal Regatta – an opportunity made possible through the support of our friends at the HOCR.”

Full release here.