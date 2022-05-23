USRowing Announces Selection Camp Invitees

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

This summer ten athletes will train out of the Caspersen Rowing Center hoping to earn a spot in the PR3 coxed four that will represent the United States at the 2022 World Rowing Championships.

Among the ten athletes are five national team veterans and one Paralympian.

The United States’ PR3 coxed four is a storied boat class having won silver in the event seven consecutive years in Paralympic and world championship competition including picking up a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games behind the gold-medal crew representing Great Britain.

“It feels good,” Dani Hansen told Rowing News reporter Ed Moran after the race in Tokyo. Hansen has been part of the silver streak and was the only returning 2016 Paralympian in the crew. “It’s an accomplishment to bring back a medal for the U.S. We’re really pumped. We put a lot into it and we’re happy that we came out like this. It’s awesome.”

Hansen was not among those invited to the PR3 camp nor was John Tanguay, Karen Petrik, Charley Nordin, or Allie Reilly—Hansen’s teammates in the silver-medal Tokyo crew.

Jaclyn Smith, however, is the lone Paralympian on the list of ten. Smith, along with other camp invitees Andrew Wigren, Todd Vogt, and Pearl Outlaw recently competed at National Selection Regatta I in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida.

More recently, Vogt and Outlaw swept four races at Gavirate International Para Rowing Regatta.

Here is the full list of selection camp invitees:

Emilie Eldracher (Andover, Mass./Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Alex Flynn (Danvers, Mass./St. John’s Prep)

Julian Green (Arlington, Mass./Temple University)

Saige Harper (Easthampton, Mass./Sacred Heart University)

Serafina King (Los Angeles, Calif./University of Oklahoma)

Molly Moore (Indianapolis, Ind./Harvard College)

Pearl Outlaw (Charlottesville, Va./Ithaca College)

Jaclyn Smith (Williston Park, N.Y./Sacred Heart University)

Todd Vogt (Rochester, N.Y./University of Buffalo)

Andrew Wigren (Providence, R.I./Hobart College)

The 2022 World Rowing Championships is set to take place September 18-25 in Racice, Czech Republic.