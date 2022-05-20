IRA National Championship Rowing Schedule Released

The 2022 IRA National Championship will take place June 3-5 on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. Here is the schedule for the event.

2022 IRA Three Day Schedule (subject to changes for numbers of entries, finalized awards ceremony schedule and/or due to weather events)

Race # Friday, June 3 1 8:00 M2VL8 Race for Lanes 2 8:10 MV8 HEAT 3 8:20 MV8 HEAT 4 8:30 MV8 HEAT 5 8:40 MV8 HEAT 6 8:50 MVL8 HEAT 7 9:00 MVL8 HEAT 8 9:10 M2V8 HEAT 9 9:20 M2V8 HEAT 10 9:30 M2V8 HEAT 11 9:40 M2V8 HEAT 12 9:50 D3-MV8 HEAT 13 10:00 M3V8 HEAT 14 10:10 M3V8 HEAT 15 10:20 M3V8 HEAT 10:30 Open 16-17 11:20 MV4, ML4 Time Trial 18 1:50 MV8 Repechage 19 2:00 MV8 Repechage 20 2:10 MV8 Repechage 21 2:20 MV8 Repechage 22 2:30 M2V8 Repechage 23 2:40 M2V8 Repechage 24 2:50 M2V8 Repechage 25 3:00 M2V8 Repechage 26 3:10 M3V8 Repechage 27 3:20 M3V8 Repechage 28 3:30 MV4 Semifinal ABC 29 3:40 MV4 Semifinal ABC 30 3:50 MV4 Semifinal ABC 31 4:00 MV4 Semifinal DEF 32 4:10 MV4 Semifinal DEF 33 4:20 ML4 Semifinal AB 34 4:30 ML4 Semifinal AB Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m. Practice 11:50-1:15 p.m. Practice: 4:40-5:55 p.m.

Race # Saturday, June 4 1 8:00 WL2X HEAT 2 8:10 WL2X HEAT 3 8:20 WL4 Race for Lanes 4 8:30 WL8 Race for Lanes 5 8:40 MV8 Semifinal A 6 8:50 MV8 Semifinal B 7 9:00 M2V8 Semifinal A 8 9:10 M2V8 Semifinal B 9 9:20 M3V8 Semifinal A 10 9:30 M3V8 Semifinal B 11 9:40 MV8 Semifinal C 12 9:50 MV8 Semifinal D 13 10:00 M2V8 Semifinal C 14 10:10 M2V8 Semifinal D 15 10:20 MV4 5th Level 16 10:30 MV4 4th Level 17 10:40 ML4 3rd Level 18 10:50 MV4 3rd Level 19 11:00 ML4 Petite 20 11:10 MV4 Petite 21 11:20 ML4 Grand 22 11:30 MV4 Grand 23 11:40 D3-MV8 Grand Awards Ceremonies 1145, 11:50,11:55: ML4, MV4, DIII-MV8 Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m. Practice: 1:00-3:30 p.m. LIGHTWEIGHT MEN’S EVENTS LIGHTWEIGHT WOMEN’S EVENTS