STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY ED MORAN
The 2022 IRA National Championship will take place June 3-5 on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. Here is the schedule for the event.
2022 IRA Three Day Schedule (subject to changes for numbers of entries, finalized awards ceremony schedule and/or due to weather events)
|Race #
|Friday, June 3
|1
|8:00
|M2VL8
|Race for Lanes
|2
|8:10
|MV8
|HEAT
|3
|8:20
|MV8
|HEAT
|4
|8:30
|MV8
|HEAT
|5
|8:40
|MV8
|HEAT
|6
|8:50
|MVL8
|HEAT
|7
|9:00
|MVL8
|HEAT
|8
|9:10
|M2V8
|HEAT
|9
|9:20
|M2V8
|HEAT
|10
|9:30
|M2V8
|HEAT
|11
|9:40
|M2V8
|HEAT
|12
|9:50
|D3-MV8
|HEAT
|13
|10:00
|M3V8
|HEAT
|14
|10:10
|M3V8
|HEAT
|15
|10:20
|M3V8
|HEAT
|10:30
|Open
|16-17
|11:20
|MV4, ML4
|Time Trial
|18
|1:50
|MV8
|Repechage
|19
|2:00
|MV8
|Repechage
|20
|2:10
|MV8
|Repechage
|21
|2:20
|MV8
|Repechage
|22
|2:30
|M2V8
|Repechage
|23
|2:40
|M2V8
|Repechage
|24
|2:50
|M2V8
|Repechage
|25
|3:00
|M2V8
|Repechage
|26
|3:10
|M3V8
|Repechage
|27
|3:20
|M3V8
|Repechage
|28
|3:30
|MV4
|Semifinal ABC
|29
|3:40
|MV4
|Semifinal ABC
|30
|3:50
|MV4
|Semifinal ABC
|31
|4:00
|MV4
|Semifinal DEF
|32
|4:10
|MV4
|Semifinal DEF
|33
|4:20
|ML4
|Semifinal AB
|34
|4:30
|ML4
|Semifinal AB
|Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m.
|Practice 11:50-1:15 p.m.
|Practice: 4:40-5:55 p.m.
|Race #
|Saturday, June 4
|1
|8:00
|WL2X
|HEAT
|2
|8:10
|WL2X
|HEAT
|3
|8:20
|WL4
|Race for Lanes
|4
|8:30
|WL8
|Race for Lanes
|5
|8:40
|MV8
|Semifinal
|A
|6
|8:50
|MV8
|Semifinal
|B
|7
|9:00
|M2V8
|Semifinal
|A
|8
|9:10
|M2V8
|Semifinal
|B
|9
|9:20
|M3V8
|Semifinal
|A
|10
|9:30
|M3V8
|Semifinal
|B
|11
|9:40
|MV8
|Semifinal
|C
|12
|9:50
|MV8
|Semifinal
|D
|13
|10:00
|M2V8
|Semifinal
|C
|14
|10:10
|M2V8
|Semifinal
|D
|15
|10:20
|MV4
|5th Level
|16
|10:30
|MV4
|4th Level
|17
|10:40
|ML4
|3rd Level
|18
|10:50
|MV4
|3rd Level
|19
|11:00
|ML4
|Petite
|20
|11:10
|MV4
|Petite
|21
|11:20
|ML4
|Grand
|22
|11:30
|MV4
|Grand
|23
|11:40
|D3-MV8
|Grand
|Awards Ceremonies
|1145, 11:50,11:55: ML4, MV4, DIII-MV8
|Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m.
|Practice: 1:00-3:30 p.m.
|LIGHTWEIGHT MEN’S EVENTS
|LIGHTWEIGHT WOMEN’S EVENTS
|Race #
|Sunday, June 5
|Preliminary and subject to Change
|1
|8:00
|WL2X
|PETITE
|2
|8:10
|WL2X
|GRAND
|3
|8:20
|WL4
|GRAND
|4
|8:30
|M2V8
|4th Level
|5
|8:40
|M3V8
|3rd Level
|6
|8:50
|M2V8
|3rd Level
|7
|9:00
|MV8
|4th Level
|8
|9:10
|MV8
|3rd Level
|9
|9:20
|M3V8
|PETITE
|10
|9:30
|M3V8
|GRAND
|11
|9:40
|M2VL8
|GRAND
|12
|9:50
|M2V8
|PETITE
|13
|10:00
|M2V8
|GRAND
|14
|10:10
|WL8
|GRAND
|15
|10:20
|ML8
|PETITE
|16
|10:30
|ML8
|GRAND
|17
|10:40
|MV8
|PETITE
|18
|10:50
|MV8
|GRAND
|Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m.
|Awards Ceremonies
|11:00
|WL2X
|11:05
|WL4
|11:10
|ML2V8
|11:15
|M3V8
|11:20
|M2V8
|11:25
|WL8
|11:30
|WL Team
|11:35
|ML8
|11:40
|ML Team
|11:45
|Chapman
|11:50
|MV8
|11:55
|Ten Eyck
Comments are closed.