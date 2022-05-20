 Press "Enter" to skip to content

IRA National Championship Rowing Schedule Released

Friday, May 20, 2022

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The 2022 IRA National Championship will take place June 3-5 on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey. Here is the schedule for the event.

2022 IRA Three Day Schedule (subject to changes for numbers of entries, finalized awards ceremony schedule and/or due to weather events)

Race #Friday, June 3
18:00M2VL8Race for Lanes
28:10MV8HEAT
38:20MV8HEAT
48:30MV8HEAT
58:40MV8HEAT
68:50MVL8HEAT
79:00MVL8HEAT
89:10M2V8HEAT
99:20M2V8HEAT
109:30M2V8HEAT
119:40M2V8HEAT
129:50D3-MV8HEAT
1310:00M3V8HEAT
1410:10M3V8HEAT
1510:20M3V8HEAT
10:30Open
16-1711:20MV4, ML4Time Trial
181:50MV8Repechage
192:00MV8Repechage
202:10MV8Repechage
212:20MV8Repechage
222:30M2V8Repechage
232:40M2V8Repechage
242:50M2V8Repechage
253:00M2V8Repechage
263:10M3V8Repechage
273:20M3V8Repechage
283:30MV4Semifinal ABC
293:40MV4Semifinal ABC
303:50MV4Semifinal ABC
314:00MV4Semifinal DEF
324:10MV4Semifinal DEF
334:20ML4Semifinal AB
344:30ML4Semifinal AB
Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m.
Practice 11:50-1:15 p.m.
Practice: 4:40-5:55 p.m.
Race #Saturday, June 4
18:00WL2XHEAT
28:10WL2XHEAT
38:20WL4Race for Lanes
48:30WL8Race for Lanes
58:40MV8SemifinalA
68:50MV8SemifinalB
79:00M2V8SemifinalA
89:10M2V8SemifinalB
99:20M3V8SemifinalA
109:30M3V8SemifinalB
119:40MV8SemifinalC
129:50MV8SemifinalD
1310:00M2V8SemifinalC
1410:10M2V8SemifinalD
1510:20MV45th Level
1610:30MV44th Level
1710:40ML43rd Level
1810:50MV43rd Level
1911:00ML4Petite
2011:10MV4Petite
2111:20ML4Grand
2211:30MV4Grand
2311:40D3-MV8Grand
Awards Ceremonies
1145, 11:50,11:55: ML4, MV4, DIII-MV8
Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m.
Practice: 1:00-3:30 p.m.
LIGHTWEIGHT MEN’S EVENTS
LIGHTWEIGHT WOMEN’S EVENTS
Race #Sunday, June 5
Preliminary and subject to Change
18:00WL2XPETITE
28:10WL2XGRAND
38:20WL4GRAND
48:30M2V84th Level
58:40M3V83rd Level
68:50M2V83rd Level
79:00MV84th Level
89:10MV83rd Level
99:20M3V8PETITE
109:30M3V8GRAND
119:40M2VL8GRAND
129:50M2V8PETITE
1310:00M2V8GRAND
1410:10WL8GRAND
1510:20ML8PETITE
1610:30ML8GRAND
1710:40MV8PETITE
1810:50MV8GRAND
Practice: 6:15-7:15 a.m.
Awards Ceremonies
11:00WL2X
11:05WL4
11:10ML2V8
11:15M3V8
11:20M2V8
11:25WL8
11:30WL Team
11:35ML8
11:40ML Team
11:45Chapman
11:50MV8
11:55Ten Eyck

Published in News

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.

Copyright 2022 The Independent Rowing News, Inc.