NCAA Women’s Rowing Field Finalized

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship crews are set.

The event is set to take place in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, May 27-29. Here are the qualifiers and their seeding:

Division I Women’s Rowing—

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS American Athletic Conference SMU Atlantic 10 Conference Rhode Island Atlantic Coast Conference Virginia Big 12 Conference Texas Big Ten Conference Ohio State Colonial Athletic Conference Northeastern The Ivy League Princeton Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Jacksonville Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League Boston West Coast Conference Gonzaga

At-Large Selections: Brown, California, Duke, Michigan, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Rutgers, Southern California, Syracuse, Washington, Yale.

I EIGHTS II EIGHTS FOURS 1 Texas 1 Texas 1 Texas 2 Princeton 2 Yale 2 Stanford 3 Stanford 3 Washington 3 Princeton 4 Brown 4 Stanford 4 Ohio State 5 Yale 5 Brown 5 Washington 6 Ohio State 6 Pennsylvania 6 Brown 7 Michigan 7 California 7 Michigan 8 Washington 8 Michigan 8 Southern California 9 Pennsylvania 9 SMU 9 Yale 10 California 10 Ohio State 10 Virginia 11 Oregon state 11 Virginia 11 California 12 SMU 12 Syracuse 12 Duke 13 Virginia 13 Princeton 13 SMU 14 Syracuse 14 Duke 14 Oregon State 15 Duke 15 Rutgers 15 Rutgers 16 Rutgers 16 Oregon State 16 Syracuse 17 Southern California 17 Southern California 17 Pennsylvania 18 Gonzaga 18 Gonzaga 18 Northeastern 19 Boston U. 19 Boston U. 19 Boston U. 20 Northeastern 20 Rhode Island 20 Gonzaga 21 Rhode Island 21 Jacksonville 21 Rhode Island 22 Jacksonville 22 Northeastern 22 Jacksonville

Division II Women’s Rowing—

Programs selected: Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle (Florida), Thomas Jefferson University, Mercyhurst, Seattle Pacific; and Western Washington.

Division III Women’s Rowing—

According to the NCAA, The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.)

Pool A

Liberty League — * Ithaca

Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — * St. Mary’s (Maryland)

New England Small College Athletic Conference — * Bates

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — * Wellesley

*Automatic qualifier



Pool B/C

– Pacific Lutheran

– Tufts

– WPI

– Williams