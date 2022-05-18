 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NCAA Women’s Rowing Field Finalized

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship crews are set.

The event is set to take place in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, May 27-29. Here are the qualifiers and their seeding:

Division I Women’s Rowing

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS 
American Athletic ConferenceSMU
Atlantic 10 ConferenceRhode Island 
Atlantic Coast ConferenceVirginia 
Big 12 ConferenceTexas
Big Ten ConferenceOhio State
Colonial Athletic ConferenceNortheastern
The Ivy LeaguePrinceton 
Metro Atlantic Athletic ConferenceJacksonville 
Pac-12 ConferenceStanford 
Patriot LeagueBoston 
West Coast ConferenceGonzaga 

At-Large Selections: Brown, California, Duke, Michigan, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Rutgers, Southern California, Syracuse, Washington, Yale.

 I EIGHTS II EIGHTS FOURS
1Texas1Texas 1Texas
2Princeton 2Yale 2Stanford
3Stanford3Washington3Princeton
4Brown4Stanford4Ohio State
5Yale 5Brown5Washington
6Ohio State6Pennsylvania6Brown
7Michigan7California 7Michigan
8Washington8Michigan8Southern California
9Pennsylvania9SMU9Yale 
10California10Ohio State10Virginia
11Oregon state 11Virginia 11California 
12SMU12Syracuse12Duke
13Virginia13Princeton 13SMU
14Syracuse14Duke14Oregon State
15Duke15Rutgers15Rutgers
16Rutgers16Oregon State16Syracuse
17Southern California17Southern California17Pennsylvania
18Gonzaga18Gonzaga 18Northeastern
19Boston U.19Boston U. 19Boston U. 
20Northeastern20Rhode Island20Gonzaga 
21Rhode Island21Jacksonville 21Rhode Island
22Jacksonville 22Northeastern 22Jacksonville

Division II Women’s Rowing—

Programs selected: Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle (Florida), Thomas Jefferson University, Mercyhurst, Seattle Pacific; and Western Washington.

Division III Women’s Rowing—

According to the NCAA, The following are the berths that are allocated:  Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.)

Pool A
Liberty League — * Ithaca
Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — * St. Mary’s (Maryland)
New England Small College Athletic Conference — * Bates
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — * Wellesley

*Automatic qualifier

Pool B/C
– Pacific Lutheran
– Tufts
– WPI
– Williams 

