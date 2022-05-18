STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY
The 2022 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship crews are set.
The event is set to take place in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, May 27-29. Here are the qualifiers and their seeding:
Division I Women’s Rowing—
|AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS
|American Athletic Conference
|SMU
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|Rhode Island
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Virginia
|Big 12 Conference
|Texas
|Big Ten Conference
|Ohio State
|Colonial Athletic Conference
|Northeastern
|The Ivy League
|Princeton
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Jacksonville
|Pac-12 Conference
|Stanford
|Patriot League
|Boston
|West Coast Conference
|Gonzaga
At-Large Selections: Brown, California, Duke, Michigan, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Rutgers, Southern California, Syracuse, Washington, Yale.
|I EIGHTS
|II EIGHTS
|FOURS
|1
|Texas
|1
|Texas
|1
|Texas
|2
|Princeton
|2
|Yale
|2
|Stanford
|3
|Stanford
|3
|Washington
|3
|Princeton
|4
|Brown
|4
|Stanford
|4
|Ohio State
|5
|Yale
|5
|Brown
|5
|Washington
|6
|Ohio State
|6
|Pennsylvania
|6
|Brown
|7
|Michigan
|7
|California
|7
|Michigan
|8
|Washington
|8
|Michigan
|8
|Southern California
|9
|Pennsylvania
|9
|SMU
|9
|Yale
|10
|California
|10
|Ohio State
|10
|Virginia
|11
|Oregon state
|11
|Virginia
|11
|California
|12
|SMU
|12
|Syracuse
|12
|Duke
|13
|Virginia
|13
|Princeton
|13
|SMU
|14
|Syracuse
|14
|Duke
|14
|Oregon State
|15
|Duke
|15
|Rutgers
|15
|Rutgers
|16
|Rutgers
|16
|Oregon State
|16
|Syracuse
|17
|Southern California
|17
|Southern California
|17
|Pennsylvania
|18
|Gonzaga
|18
|Gonzaga
|18
|Northeastern
|19
|Boston U.
|19
|Boston U.
|19
|Boston U.
|20
|Northeastern
|20
|Rhode Island
|20
|Gonzaga
|21
|Rhode Island
|21
|Jacksonville
|21
|Rhode Island
|22
|Jacksonville
|22
|Northeastern
|22
|Jacksonville
Division II Women’s Rowing—
Programs selected: Central Oklahoma, Embry-Riddle (Florida), Thomas Jefferson University, Mercyhurst, Seattle Pacific; and Western Washington.
Division III Women’s Rowing—
According to the NCAA, The following are the berths that are allocated: Pool A – four (Pool A consists of conferences that have been awarded automatic qualification); Pool B/C – four (Pools B and C include independents, institutions from conferences that do not meet automatic-qualification standards and Pool A institutions that did not receive their conference’s automatic qualification.)
Pool A
Liberty League — * Ithaca
Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference — * St. Mary’s (Maryland)
New England Small College Athletic Conference — * Bates
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference — * Wellesley
*Automatic qualifier
Pool B/C
– Pacific Lutheran
– Tufts
– WPI
– Williams
Comments are closed.