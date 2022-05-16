Toyota Dealers Back Stotesbury Cup for 2022 Rowing Event

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia announced that the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 Stotesbury Cup Regatta.

It is the eighth year that the association has backed the event.

“The Schuylkill Navy is grateful for the generous support that Toyota has provided over these difficult years. We are so happy to join the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association in welcoming back the crowds of athletes and fans to our historic river venue,” said Bonnie Mueller, Commodore, Schuylkill Navy. “The breadth of Toyota’s support helps us continue to improve all events at our historic venue as well as providing a significant resource to allow Boathouse Row athletes to compete at a world-class level.”

The event is scheduled to take place May 20-21 on the Schuylkill River.