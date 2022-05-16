Cal Men, Stanford Women Take Pac-12 Titles

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

Dexter Lake played host to the 2022 Pac-12 Rowing Championship Sunday, May 15.

The venue has been described as the Lucerne of the United States.

“Pac-12’s at Dexter was awesome,” John Tytus, President at Pocock said. “The West Coast needs another course and it’s all there. It just needs momentum and support. It’s a gorgeous lake surrounded by foothills.”

For the University of California men’s rowing program and the Stanford University women’s rowing program, the beauty of Dexter Lake was not a distraction to picking up conference titles.

Cal took the top spot in the men’s category earning a 17th Pac-12 Championship title for the program.

“Really, really good day for all our crews,” said head coach Scott Frandsen . “Proud of how they all raced. Varsity had a great race from start to finish. JV, what a comeback win, that was a gutsy, internal, just awesome race for those guys to come and win in the last five strokes. 3v had a very good race and came up just a little short in the last 500m. We accomplished exactly what we wanted to do. And now the focus very much shifts to the IRA in three weeks.”

The Bears finished the regatta with 72 points—a seven-point margin over runner-up University of Washington.

“The goal was to make progress from earlier races this season and we did that today,” said UW head coach Michael Callahan . “We made gains in all the varsity boats and a number of the races were within a couple second swing either way.”

On the women’s side, The Cardinal won its first conference title since 2014 narrowly edging the University of Washington by a two-and-a-half point margin.

“It’s good to have the whole team back in action,” said UW head coach Yasmin Farooq . “Every day shows positive growth. We knew we’d be tested and that we’d need to step up against excellent competition. Thanks to the other strong Pac-12 teams for pushing us today, and to Stanford, which earned the title. The racing was top notch and the Dexter Lake venue delivered good and fair conditions. We’ve come really far as a team this year and we’re excited to challenge ourselves and sharpen our edges as we prepare for the NCAAs.”

A list of full results can be viewed here.