Virginia Secures 2022 ACC Rowing Championship Title

STAFF REPORTS

The University of Virginia won its 12th consecutive ACC rowing title and 21st overall Saturday at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship.

“Every day I’m so proud of the character of this team and today so proud of them as racers,” head coach Kevin Sauer said. “Especially Syracuse and Duke were formidable opponents today and we are very fortunate to win this championship. Many thanks to Clemson for hosting.”

The Cavs also earned two accolades with its varsity eight picking up the ACC Crew of the Year and ACC Coach of the Year awards.

“We stepped up big when it mattered the most, individually and as a team,” UVA captains Liv Kimche and Abbie Bird added. “We are so proud of the grit this team shows every day and what we were able to do this weekend. Nothing has come easy for us this spring and this victory is exceptionally special.”

The event took place on Lake Hartwell and was hosted by Clemson. The Tigers came in fourth overall behind Syracuse and Duke, respectively.

Full results from the event can be viewed here.