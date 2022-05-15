Longhorns Make it Seven

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

The defending National Champions and No. 1 ranked University of Texas women’s rowing program secured their seventh consecutive Big 12 Championship Title on Sunday at Walter E. Long Lake in Austin.

“We had a really good day, and I’m really proud of our team,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill. ‘Winning the conference championship is truly meaningful as we know there are a number of teams and athletes who put in a lot of work throughout the year, and we’re proud to represent the Big 12.”

Texas earned 98 points by sweeping all five races in the event. The University of Alabama rolled in behind the Longhorns with 73 points.

Tennessee rounded out the top three with 68 points including two second-place finishes in the first- and second-varsity eights.

“I’m pleased for our first varsity and second varsity eights,” University of Tennessee head coach Lisa Glenn said. “The second varsity showed improvement from early season to now, while the first varsity continuously put together, race for race, a dynamic and memorable regular season.

“We know competition at a high level is about facing and handling adversity. Our 1V8 crew–all nine of them—has embraced that and more all season. I’m so pleased with how they have led the team, how they have faced unforeseen challenges, and what they’ve accomplished as a crew so far this season. To come in and improve to a second-place finish at the conference championship is great.”

The University of Oklahoma came in fourth with 47 points, Kansas, fifth with 45 points, Kansas State, sixth with 40 points, and West Virginia, seventh with 21 points.

A full list of results from the event can be viewed here.