Windy Conditions Weren’t Able to Deter Rowers Rowing at 2022 NIRC

BY CHIP DAVIS

PHOTOS BY SPORTGRAPHICS.COM

The Williams College men’s varsity eight and Ithaca College women’s varsity eight won their respective grand finals of the 2022 National Invitational Rowing Championships, Sunday, May 8 on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass. Bates College won the overall points trophy in very windy conditions.

The Williams College men’s varsity eight at the 2022 National Invitational Rowing Championships.

“It was an outstanding day of performances in challenging conditions but we came away with the team points trophy, a NESCAC championship, and punched two tickets to the national championship regattas,” head coach Peter Steenstra told GoBatesBobcats.com. “Not a bad day of work by the Bobcats!”

Steenstra is referring to the NCAA Rowing Championships, for Division I, II, and III women’s open-weight varsity programs, to be held May 27-29 at Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida’s Nathan Benderson Park. and the 119th Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta, to be held June 3-5 at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, New Jersey for heavyweight men’s, lightweight men’s, and lightweight women’s programs.