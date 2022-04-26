IRA Polls – April 27

Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s Ten Eyck Team Coaches Poll April 27, 2022

School Varsity Poll 2nd Varsity 3nd Varsity Ten Eyck Previous

Rank Points Poll Points Poll Points Team Points

1 Yale 267 272 270 323.3 1

2 University of California, Berkeley 272 266 269 323.1 2

3 University of Washington 238 246 247 291.5 3

4 Dartmouth College 236 244 235 286.1 4

5 Harvard 244 226 242 285.0 5

6 Syracuse University 223 214 204 258.3 7

7 Brown University 212 220 209 256.7 6

8 Princeton University 190 202 210 238.8 8

9 Northeastern University 196 147 171 208.1 9

10 University of Wisconsin 153 174 164 195.3 10

11 Boston University 139 185 156 190.3 11

12 U.S. Naval Academy 143 147 185 185.8 12

13 Cornell University 161 125 141 172.8 13

14 University of Pennsylvania 119 141 133 155.8 14

15 Stanford University 174 150 0 147.0 15

16 Drexel University 112 120 123 140.9 16

17 Oregon State University 90 86 106 111.2 17

18 Columbia University 97 79 35 90.6 18

19 Temple University 44 88 85 82.7 19

20 College of the Holy Cross 31 49 91 62.4 20

21 Marist College 56 37 48 57.2 23

22 Georgetown 58 68 0 56.2 21

23 MIT 44 23 55 47.7 22

24 Santa Clara University 8 40 47 34.1 25

25 St. Joseph’s University 0 10 70 25.0 24

Also Receiving Votes: Colgate, UCSD, Gonzaga, Jacksonville, Marietta, Hobart

Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)

Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),

Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)

James Ten Eyck Trophy Points Poll:

Points are determined by taking the totals from each event (Varsity, 2nd Varsity, 3rd Varsity) and multiplying

them by their weighting in the Ten Eyck Formulas. (5x for Varsity, 4x for 2nd Varsity, 3x for 3rd Varsity.