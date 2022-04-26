IRA Polls – April 27

PROVIDED BY THE IRA
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s Varsity Eight Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|University of California, Berkeley (8)
|272
|2
|2
|Yale University (3)
|267
|1
|3
|Harvard University
|244
|4
|4
|University of Washington
|238
|3
|5
|Dartmouth College
|236
|5
|6
|Syracuse University
|223
|6
|7
|Brown University
|212
|7
|8
|Northeastern University
|196
|8
|9
|Princeton University
|190
|9
|10
|Stanford University
|174
|10
|11
|Cornell University
|161
|11
|12
|University of Wisconsin
|153
|12
|13
|U.S. Naval Academy
|143
|13
|14
|Boston University
|139
|14
|15
|University of Pennsylvania
|119
|15
|16
|Drexel University
|112
|16
|17
|Columbia University
|97
|17
|18
|Oregon State University
|90
|18
|19
|Georgetown University
|58
|19
|20
|Marist College
|56
|24
|21t
|MIT
|44
|22
|21t
|Temple University
|44
|20
|23
|Colgate University
|39
|NR
|24
|College of the Holy Cross
|31
|21
|25
|Gonzaga University
|18
|NR
|Also Receiving Votes: Santa Clara, Jacksonville, UCSD, Hobart
|Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
|Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
|Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s 2nd Varsity Eight Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Yale University (8)
|272
|1
|2
|University of California, Berkeley (3)
|266
|2
|3
|University of Washington
|246
|3
|4
|Dartmouth College
|244
|4
|5
|Harvard University
|226
|6
|6
|Brown University
|220
|5
|7
|Syracuse University
|214
|7
|8
|Princeton University
|202
|8
|9
|Boston University
|185
|9
|10
|University of Wisconsin
|174
|10
|11
|Stanford University
|150
|12
|12t
|Northeastern University
|147
|13
|12t
|U.S. Naval Academy
|147
|11
|14
|University of Pennsylvania
|141
|15
|15
|Cornell University
|125
|14
|16
|Drexel University
|120
|16
|17
|Temple University
|88
|19
|18
|Oregon State University
|86
|18
|19
|Columbia University
|79
|17
|20
|Georgetown University
|68
|20
|21
|College of the Holy Cross
|49
|21
|22
|Santa Clara University
|40
|23
|23
|Marist College
|37
|22
|24
|MIT
|23
|24
|25
|Gonzaga University
|11
|NR
|Also Receiving Votes: St. Joseph’s, Hobart, Jacksonville
|Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
|Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
|Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s 3rd Varsity Eight Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Yale University (6)
|270
|1
|2
|University of California, Berkeley (5)
|269
|2
|3
|University of Washington
|247
|3
|4
|Harvard University
|242
|4
|5
|Dartmouth College
|235
|5
|6
|Princeton University
|210
|6
|7
|Brown University
|209
|7
|8
|Syracuse University
|204
|8
|9
|U.S. Naval Academy
|185
|9
|10
|Northeastern University
|171
|10
|11
|University of Wisconsin
|164
|11
|12
|Boston University
|156
|12
|13
|Cornell University
|141
|14
|14
|University of Pennsylvania
|133
|13
|15
|Drexel University
|123
|15
|16
|Oregon State University
|106
|16
|17
|College of the Holy Cross
|91
|19
|18
|Temple University
|85
|17
|19
|St. Joseph’s University
|70
|18
|20
|MIT
|55
|21
|21
|University of California, San Diego
|53
|22
|22
|Marist College
|48
|24
|23
|Santa Clara University
|47
|23
|24
|Columbia University
|35
|20
|25
|Marietta College
|12
|25
|Also Receiving Votes: None
|Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
|Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
|Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s Ten Eyck Team Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
|School
|Varsity Poll
|2nd Varsity
|3nd Varsity
|Ten Eyck
|Previous
|Rank
|Points
|Poll Points
|Poll Points
|Team Points
|1
|Yale
|267
|272
|270
|323.3
|1
|2
|University of California, Berkeley
|272
|266
|269
|323.1
|2
|3
|University of Washington
|238
|246
|247
|291.5
|3
|4
|Dartmouth College
|236
|244
|235
|286.1
|4
|5
|Harvard
|244
|226
|242
|285.0
|5
|6
|Syracuse University
|223
|214
|204
|258.3
|7
|7
|Brown University
|212
|220
|209
|256.7
|6
|8
|Princeton University
|190
|202
|210
|238.8
|8
|9
|Northeastern University
|196
|147
|171
|208.1
|9
|10
|University of Wisconsin
|153
|174
|164
|195.3
|10
|11
|Boston University
|139
|185
|156
|190.3
|11
|12
|U.S. Naval Academy
|143
|147
|185
|185.8
|12
|13
|Cornell University
|161
|125
|141
|172.8
|13
|14
|University of Pennsylvania
|119
|141
|133
|155.8
|14
|15
|Stanford University
|174
|150
|0
|147.0
|15
|16
|Drexel University
|112
|120
|123
|140.9
|16
|17
|Oregon State University
|90
|86
|106
|111.2
|17
|18
|Columbia University
|97
|79
|35
|90.6
|18
|19
|Temple University
|44
|88
|85
|82.7
|19
|20
|College of the Holy Cross
|31
|49
|91
|62.4
|20
|21
|Marist College
|56
|37
|48
|57.2
|23
|22
|Georgetown
|58
|68
|0
|56.2
|21
|23
|MIT
|44
|23
|55
|47.7
|22
|24
|Santa Clara University
|8
|40
|47
|34.1
|25
|25
|St. Joseph’s University
|0
|10
|70
|25.0
|24
|Also Receiving Votes: Colgate, UCSD, Gonzaga, Jacksonville, Marietta, Hobart
|Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
|Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
|Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
|James Ten Eyck Trophy Points Poll:
|Points are determined by taking the totals from each event (Varsity, 2nd Varsity, 3rd Varsity) and multiplying
|them by their weighting in the Ten Eyck Formulas. (5x for Varsity, 4x for 2nd Varsity, 3x for 3rd Varsity.
|Points are then added up and totals divided by 10.
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association-Men’s Varsity Lightweight Eight Regular Season Coaches Poll #4 April 27
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Yale (9)
|9
|1
|2
|Cornell (1)
|19
|2
|3
|Navy
|23
|3
|4
|Georgetown
|34
|5
|5
|Columbia
|47
|6
|6
|Penn
|48
|8
|7
|Dartmouth
|62
|7
|8
|Princeton
|62
|4
|9
|Harvard
|74
|9
|10
|Mercyhurst
|82
|10
|11
|MIT
|90
|11
|Also Receiving Votes: None
|Voting Coaches: Shawn Bagnall (Navy), Billy Boyce (Harvard), Colin Farrell (Penn)
|Chris Kerber (Cornell), Will Oliver (MIT), Nich Parker, (Columbia), Andy Card (Yale)
|Dan Roock (Dartmouth), Adrian Spracklen (Mercyhurst), Marty Crotty (Princeton)
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association Women’s Varsity Lightweight Eight Regular Season Coaches Poll #4 April 27
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Princeton University (4)
|28
|1
|2
|Stanford University
|23
|2
|3
|Boston University
|19
|3
|4
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|15
|4
|5
|University of Wisconsin
|12
|6
|6
|Georgetown University
|11
|5
|7
|MIT
|4
|7
|Also Receiving Votes: None
|Voting Coaches: Madison Keaty (Stanford),
|Hadzo Habibovic Wisconsin), Paul Rassam (Princeton)
|Sarah Schwegman (Baker) (Harvard-Radcliffe)
|Intercollegiate Rowing Association-Men’s Varsity DIII Eight Regular Season Coaches Poll Week 4-April 27
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Williams (14)
|210
|2
|2
|Tufts
|195
|2
|3
|Bates
|182
|3
|4
|Trinity
|165
|4
|5
|Hamilton
|156
|5
|6
|WPI
|141
|6
|7
|Wesleyan
|121
|7
|8
|Adrian
|117
|8
|9
|Wash. College
|94
|9
|10
|Colby
|83
|10
|11
|USCGA
|71
|11
|12
|Catholic
|59
|12
|13
|St. Mary’s
|36
|15
|14
|Skidmore
|29
|13
|15
|MSOE
|22
|14
|Voters: Peter Steenstra (Bates), Marc Mandel (Williams), Jim Lister (Hamilton), Charles Stollenwork (MSOE)
|Larry Noble (WPI), Kevin MacDermott (Trinity), Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Stew Stokes (Colby)
|Sam Pratt (Adrian), Anna Lindgren-Streicher (St. Mary’s), Manny Valentin (Skidmore)
|Bill Randle (USCGA), Alex Kincaid (Catholic), George Munger (Tufts), Bill MacClean (Washington College)
