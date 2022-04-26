 Press "Enter" to skip to content

IRA Polls – April 27

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PROVIDED BY THE IRA

Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s Varsity Eight Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsPrevious
1University of California, Berkeley (8)2722
2Yale University (3)2671
3Harvard University2444
4University of Washington2383
5Dartmouth College2365
6Syracuse University2236
7Brown University2127
8Northeastern University1968
9Princeton University1909
10Stanford University17410
11Cornell University16111
12University of Wisconsin15312
13U.S. Naval Academy14313
14Boston University13914
15University of Pennsylvania11915
16Drexel University11216
17Columbia University9717
18Oregon State University9018
19Georgetown University5819
20Marist College5624
21tMIT4422
21tTemple University4420
23Colgate University39NR
24College of the Holy Cross3121
25Gonzaga University18NR
Also Receiving Votes: Santa Clara, Jacksonville, UCSD, Hobart
Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s 2nd Varsity Eight Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsPrevious
1Yale University (8)2721
2University of California, Berkeley (3)2662
3University of Washington2463
4Dartmouth College2444
5Harvard University2266
6Brown University2205
7Syracuse University2147
8Princeton University2028
9Boston University1859
10University of Wisconsin17410
11Stanford University15012
12tNortheastern University14713
12tU.S. Naval Academy14711
14University of Pennsylvania14115
15Cornell University12514
16Drexel University12016
17Temple University8819
18Oregon State University8618
19Columbia University7917
20Georgetown University6820
21College of the Holy Cross4921
22Santa Clara University4023
23Marist College3722
24MIT2324
25Gonzaga University11NR
Also Receiving Votes: St. Joseph’s, Hobart, Jacksonville
Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s 3rd Varsity Eight Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsPrevious
1Yale University (6)2701
2University of California, Berkeley (5)2692
3University of Washington2473
4Harvard University2424
5Dartmouth College2355
6Princeton University2106
7Brown University2097
8Syracuse University2048
9U.S. Naval Academy1859
10Northeastern University17110
11University of Wisconsin16411
12Boston University15612
13Cornell University14114
14University of Pennsylvania13313
15Drexel University12315
16Oregon State University10616
17College of the Holy Cross9119
18Temple University8517
19St. Joseph’s University7018
20MIT5521
21University of California, San Diego5322
22Marist College4824
23Santa Clara University4723
24Columbia University3520
25Marietta College1225
Also Receiving Votes: None
Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
Intercollegiate Rowing Association – Men’s Ten Eyck Team Coaches Poll April 27, 2022
SchoolVarsity Poll2nd Varsity3nd VarsityTen EyckPrevious
RankPointsPoll PointsPoll PointsTeam Points
1Yale267272270323.31
2University of California, Berkeley272266269323.12
3University of Washington238246247291.53
4Dartmouth College236244235286.14
5Harvard244226242285.05
6Syracuse University223214204258.37
7Brown University212220209256.76
8Princeton University190202210238.88
9Northeastern University196147171208.19
10University of Wisconsin153174164195.310
11Boston University139185156190.311
12U.S. Naval Academy143147185185.812
13Cornell University161125141172.813
14University of Pennsylvania119141133155.814
15Stanford University1741500147.015
16Drexel University112120123140.916
17Oregon State University9086106111.217
18Columbia University97793590.618
19Temple University44888582.719
20College of the Holy Cross31499162.420
21Marist College56374857.223
22Georgetown5868056.221
23MIT44235547.722
24Santa Clara University8404734.125
25St. Joseph’s University0107025.024
Also Receiving Votes: Colgate, UCSD, Gonzaga, Jacksonville, Marietta, Hobart
Voting Coaches: Tom Bohrer (Boston U.), Paul Bugenhagen (Hobart), Michael Callahan (Washington)
Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Chris Clark (Wisconsin), Paul Cooke (Brown), Greg Myhr (Marietta),
Scott Frandsen (California), Dan Gehn (Gonzaga), Mike Irwin (St. Joseph’s), Dave Reischman (Syracuse)
James Ten Eyck Trophy Points Poll:
Points are determined by taking the totals from each event (Varsity, 2nd Varsity, 3rd Varsity) and multiplying
them by their weighting in the Ten Eyck Formulas. (5x for Varsity, 4x for 2nd Varsity, 3x for 3rd Varsity.
Points are then added up and totals divided by 10.
Intercollegiate Rowing Association-Men’s Varsity Lightweight Eight Regular Season Coaches Poll #4 April 27
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsPrevious
1Yale (9)91
2Cornell (1)192
3Navy233
4Georgetown345
5Columbia476
6Penn488
7Dartmouth627
8Princeton624
9Harvard749
10Mercyhurst8210
11MIT9011
Also Receiving Votes: None 
Voting Coaches: Shawn Bagnall (Navy), Billy Boyce (Harvard), Colin Farrell (Penn)
Chris Kerber (Cornell), Will Oliver (MIT), Nich Parker, (Columbia), Andy Card (Yale)
Dan Roock (Dartmouth), Adrian Spracklen (Mercyhurst), Marty Crotty (Princeton)
Intercollegiate Rowing Association Women’s Varsity Lightweight Eight Regular Season Coaches Poll #4 April 27
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsPrevious
1Princeton University (4)281
2Stanford University232
3Boston University193
4Harvard-Radcliffe154
5University of Wisconsin126
6Georgetown University115
7MIT47
Also Receiving Votes: None
Voting Coaches: Madison Keaty (Stanford),
Hadzo Habibovic Wisconsin), Paul Rassam (Princeton)
Sarah Schwegman (Baker) (Harvard-Radcliffe)
Intercollegiate Rowing Association-Men’s Varsity DIII Eight Regular Season Coaches Poll Week 4-April 27
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsPrevious
1Williams (14)2102
2Tufts1952
3Bates1823
4Trinity1654
5Hamilton1565
6WPI1416
7Wesleyan1217
8Adrian1178
9Wash. College949
10Colby8310
11USCGA7111
12Catholic5912
13St. Mary’s3615
14Skidmore2913
15MSOE2214
Voters: Peter Steenstra (Bates), Marc Mandel (Williams), Jim Lister (Hamilton), Charles Stollenwork (MSOE)
Larry Noble (WPI), Kevin MacDermott (Trinity), Phil Carney (Wesleyan), Stew Stokes (Colby)
Sam Pratt (Adrian), Anna Lindgren-Streicher (St. Mary’s), Manny Valentin (Skidmore)
Bill Randle (USCGA), Alex Kincaid (Catholic), George Munger (Tufts), Bill MacClean (Washington College)

