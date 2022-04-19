PROVIDED BY THE IRA
|2022 Women’s Sprints Poll #1 April 20
|An Intercollegiate Rowing Association League Poll
|Rank
|Varsity Eight
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|2.00
|3
|Boston University
|4.33
|4
|Northeastern
|4.50
|5
|Georgetown
|5.50
|6
|Drexel
|5.58
|7
|Temple
|7.00
|8t
|Columbia
|7.38
|8t
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|7.38
|10
|UMASS
|9.92
|11
|Dartmouth
|10.25
|12
|Cornell
|10.50
|13
|Boston College
|12.17
|14
|Rhode Island
|12.58
|15
|Marist
|14.08
|16
|Colgate
|15.00
|17
|Holy Cross
|16.00
|Rank
|2nd Varsity Eight
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|2.00
|3
|Boston University
|4.17
|4
|Drexel
|4.67
|5
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|5.69
|6t
|Northeastern
|7.08
|6t
|Temple
|7.08
|8
|Columbia
|7.23
|9
|Dartmouth
|7.92
|10
|Georgetown
|9.00
|11
|Cornell
|9.17
|12
|Rhode Island
|11.08
|13
|Boston College
|11.50
|14
|UMASS
|12.31
|15
|Marist
|14.25
|16
|Colgate
|15.25
|17
|Holy Cross
|15.75
|Rank
|Varsity Four
|Points
|1
|Brown
|1.00
|2
|Rutgers
|2.42
|3
|Columbia
|5.00
|4
|Harvard-Radcliffe
|5.38
|5
|Drexel
|6.08
|6t
|Boston University
|6.75
|6t
|Northeastern
|6.75
|8
|Cornell
|7.00
|9
|Georgetown
|7.83
|10
|Dartmouth
|8.50
|11
|Boston College
|9.33
|12
|Temple
|9.92
|13
|Rhode Island
|11.92
|14
|UMASS
|12.62
|15
|Marist
|14.50
|16
|Colgate
|14.58
|17
|Holy Cross
|15.75
