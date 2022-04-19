 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2022 Women’s Sprints Poll #1 April 20

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

PROVIDED BY THE IRA

An Intercollegiate Rowing Association League Poll
RankVarsity EightPoints
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers2.00
3Boston University4.33
4Northeastern4.50
5Georgetown5.50
6Drexel5.58
7Temple7.00
8tColumbia7.38
8tHarvard-Radcliffe7.38
10UMASS9.92
11Dartmouth10.25
12Cornell10.50
13Boston College12.17
14Rhode Island12.58
15Marist14.08
16Colgate15.00
17Holy Cross16.00
Rank2nd Varsity EightPoints
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers2.00
3Boston University4.17
4Drexel4.67
5Harvard-Radcliffe5.69
6tNortheastern7.08
6tTemple7.08
8Columbia7.23
9Dartmouth7.92
10Georgetown9.00
11Cornell9.17
12Rhode Island11.08
13Boston College11.50
14UMASS12.31
15Marist14.25
16Colgate15.25
17Holy Cross15.75
RankVarsity FourPoints
1Brown1.00
2Rutgers2.42
3Columbia5.00
4Harvard-Radcliffe5.38
5Drexel6.08
6tBoston University6.75
6tNortheastern6.75
8Cornell7.00
9Georgetown7.83
10Dartmouth8.50
11Boston College9.33
12Temple9.92
13Rhode Island11.92
14UMASS12.62
15Marist14.50
16Colgate14.58
17Holy Cross15.75

