Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Regatta Set to Kick Off Friday

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

The 52nd Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Regatta is set to begin Friday.

“The Rollins men’s and women’s crews are coming off a solid performance at the Knecht Cup last weekend and are looking to keep the momentum,” Shawn Mako Pistor, head men’s and women’s rowing coach and vice-president of the board for the regatta, said. “We have our sights set on certain crews and look forward to racing the crews we have not yet seen this season.”

The regatta will feature racing from 22 current SIRA member organizations and several invited crews. The 22 SIRA members include: Alabama (women’s athletics only), Clemson (club only), Duke (club only), Embry-Riddle, Florida Tech, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville, Marietta, Murray State, North Carolina (club only), Northwestern State (Louisana), Purdue, Rollins, Tennessee (women’s athletics only), Tennessee-Chattanooga, Texas (club only), Tulane, Vanderbilt, Virginia (club only), and Washington-St. Louis.

One of those invited crews is the University of Central Oklahoma. UCO was recently dethroned as the number one ranked DII NCAA women’s rowing program by Mercyhurst in the latest CRCA/USRowing Coaches Poll.

“We’re looking forward to this weekend,” UCO head rowing coach Brian Ebke said. “It’s a big event with great racing. It’ll really test us. But we think it’s going to help us moving forward into the postseason to make sure we are at our best.”

Racing begins at 12:00 p.m. Friday. The full schedule can be viewed here.