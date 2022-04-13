Week 5: Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Coaches Poll

PROVIDED BY THE CRCA
PHOTO BY ED MORAN
In the fifth week of rankings for the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association, Stanford made a jump from fourth to second in the DI poll, Mercyhurst overtook the University of Central Oklahoma in the DII poll, and Wellesley remained atop the DIII ladder.
Week 5
Division I
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|University of Texas (24)
|498
|1
|2
|Stanford University (1)
|457
|4
|3
|Yale University
|452
|2
|4
|Princeton University
|368
|5
|5
|University of California, Berkeley
|337
|3
|6
|University of Michigan
|334
|6
|7
|Brown University
|329
|7
|8
|Ohio State University
|279
|9
|9
|University of Washington
|264
|8
|10
|Duke University
|253
|11
|11
|University of Pennsylvania
|252
|15
|12
|University of Virginia
|243
|10
|13
|University of Southern California
|227
|12
|14
|Syracuse University
|191
|14
|15
|Oregon State University
|187
|18
|16
|Southern Methodist University
|153
|16
|17
|Rutgers University
|135
|13
|18
|University of Tennessee
|103
|17
|19
|Washington State University
|60
|NR
|20
|Indiana University
|40
|20
Other Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (25), University of Alabama (14), U.S. Naval Academy (14), Clemson University (11), University of Central Florida (7), University of Minnesota (5), University of Wisconsin (3), Columbia University (3), Gonzaga University (2), University of Louisville (1), University of Iowa (1), Michigan State University (1), Northeastern University (1), University of Notre Dame (1), Harvard University (1).
Division II
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|Mercyhurst University (5)
|184
|2
|2
|University of Central Oklahoma
|149
|1
|3
|Seattle Pacific University
|115
|6
|4
|Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
|114
|4
|5
|Western Washington University
|100
|5
|6
|Barry University
|94
|3
|7
|Cal Poly Humboldt
|65
|7
|8
|Jefferson University
|61
|NR
Other Receiving Votes: Florida Institute of Technology (13), Rollins College (5).
Division III
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Votes
|Previous
|1
|Wellesley College (9)
|173
|1
|2
|Bates College (1)
|163
|3
|3
|WPI
|145
|5
|4
|Williams College
|143
|2
|5
|Ithaca College
|117
|4
|6
|Clark University
|113
|7
|T-7
|Trinity College
|103
|8
|T-7
|Wesleyan University
|103
|6
|9
|Hamilton College
|90
|9
|10
|Smith College
|55
|10
|11t
|US Coast Guard Academy
|50
|11
|11t
|Pacific Lutheran University
|50
|12
|13
|Washington College
|42
|14
|14
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|18
|13
|15
|Mount Holyoke College
|10
|NR
Other Receiving Votes: University of Puget Sound (7), Colby College (7), Skidmore College (5), University of Rochester (3), William Smith College (2).
