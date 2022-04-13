Week 5: Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Coaches Poll

In the fifth week of rankings for the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association, Stanford made a jump from fourth to second in the DI poll, Mercyhurst overtook the University of Central Oklahoma in the DII poll, and Wellesley remained atop the DIII ladder.

Week 5

Division I

Rank Team (First Place Votes) Votes Previous 1 University of Texas (24) 498 1 2 Stanford University (1) 457 4 3 Yale University 452 2 4 Princeton University 368 5 5 University of California, Berkeley 337 3 6 University of Michigan 334 6 7 Brown University 329 7 8 Ohio State University 279 9 9 University of Washington 264 8 10 Duke University 253 11 11 University of Pennsylvania 252 15 12 University of Virginia 243 10 13 University of Southern California 227 12 14 Syracuse University 191 14 15 Oregon State University 187 18 16 Southern Methodist University 153 16 17 Rutgers University 135 13 18 University of Tennessee 103 17 19 Washington State University 60 NR 20 Indiana University 40 20

Other Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (25), University of Alabama (14), U.S. Naval Academy (14), Clemson University (11), University of Central Florida (7), University of Minnesota (5), University of Wisconsin (3), Columbia University (3), Gonzaga University (2), University of Louisville (1), University of Iowa (1), Michigan State University (1), Northeastern University (1), University of Notre Dame (1), Harvard University (1).



Division II

Rank Team (First Place Votes) Votes Previous 1 Mercyhurst University (5) 184 2 2 University of Central Oklahoma 149 1 3 Seattle Pacific University 115 6 4 Embry Riddle Aeronautical University 114 4 5 Western Washington University 100 5 6 Barry University 94 3 7 Cal Poly Humboldt 65 7 8 Jefferson University 61 NR

Other Receiving Votes: Florida Institute of Technology (13), Rollins College (5).



Division III

Rank Team (First Place Votes) Votes Previous 1 Wellesley College (9) 173 1 2 Bates College (1) 163 3 3 WPI 145 5 4 Williams College 143 2 5 Ithaca College 117 4 6 Clark University 113 7 T-7 Trinity College 103 8 T-7 Wesleyan University 103 6 9 Hamilton College 90 9 10 Smith College 55 10 11t US Coast Guard Academy 50 11 11t Pacific Lutheran University 50 12 13 Washington College 42 14 14 Rochester Institute of Technology 18 13 15 Mount Holyoke College 10 NR

Other Receiving Votes: University of Puget Sound (7), Colby College (7), Skidmore College (5), University of Rochester (3), William Smith College (2).