Week 5: Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Coaches Poll

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PROVIDED BY THE CRCA
PHOTO BY ED MORAN

In the fifth week of rankings for the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association, Stanford made a jump from fourth to second in the DI poll, Mercyhurst overtook the University of Central Oklahoma in the DII poll, and Wellesley remained atop the DIII ladder.

Week 5

Division I

RankTeam (First Place Votes)VotesPrevious
1University of Texas (24)4981
2Stanford University (1)4574
3Yale University4522
4Princeton University3685
5University of California, Berkeley3373
6University of Michigan3346
7Brown University3297
8Ohio State University2799
9University of Washington2648
10Duke University25311
11University of Pennsylvania25215
12University of Virginia24310
13University of Southern California22712
14Syracuse University19114
15Oregon State University18718
16Southern Methodist University15316
17Rutgers University13513
18University of Tennessee10317
19Washington State University60NR
20Indiana University4020

Other Receiving Votes: University of California, Los Angeles (25), University of Alabama (14), U.S. Naval Academy (14), Clemson University (11), University of Central Florida (7), University of Minnesota (5), University of Wisconsin (3), Columbia University (3), Gonzaga University (2), University of Louisville (1), University of Iowa (1), Michigan State University (1), Northeastern University (1), University of Notre Dame (1), Harvard University (1).


Division II

RankTeam (First Place Votes)VotesPrevious
1Mercyhurst University (5)1842
2University of Central Oklahoma1491
3Seattle Pacific University1156
4Embry Riddle Aeronautical University1144
5Western Washington University1005
6Barry University943
7Cal Poly Humboldt657
8Jefferson University61NR

Other Receiving Votes: Florida Institute of Technology (13), Rollins College (5).


Division III

RankTeam (First Place Votes)VotesPrevious
1Wellesley College (9)1731
2Bates College (1)1633
3WPI1455
4Williams College1432
5Ithaca College1174
6Clark University1137
T-7Trinity College1038
T-7Wesleyan University1036
9Hamilton College909
10Smith College5510
11tUS Coast Guard Academy5011
11tPacific Lutheran University5012
13Washington College4214
14Rochester Institute of Technology1813
15Mount Holyoke College10NR

Other Receiving Votes: University of Puget Sound (7), Colby College (7), Skidmore College (5), University of Rochester (3), William Smith College (2).

Published in News

