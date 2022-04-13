Week 2: Intercollegiate Rowing Association Coaches Poll

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The second regular season Intercollegiate Rowing Association Coaches Poll is out. Yale, Cal, and Washington top the men’s DI/DII varsity eight poll.

There was quite a bit of movement in the DIII varsity eight poll as Williams moved up from second place to first place, Tufts moved up from third to second, and Bates was dethroned down to third place.

In the men’s lightweight varsity eight poll, Yale remained atop the rankings the Naval Academy and Cornell rounded out the top three.

