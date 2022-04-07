Filippi Inks Deal with USRowing

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

USRowing announced a new partnership with boat manufacturer Filippi today.

“We are excited to open this new chapter with Filippi as our official boat supplier,” USRowing Chief High Performance Officer Josy Verdonkschot said. “Filippi boats have been synonymous with success at the world championships, Olympics, and Paralympics, and this partnership will allow our athletes to train and race in some of the best boats in the world. In addition, Filippi has shown a great commitment to our athletes who compete in their shells. We look forward to rowing and racing in Filippi boats for years to come.”

According to USRowing, the agreement states that Filippi will provide USRowing shells for international competitions including the World Rowing Cup regattas, World Rowing Under 23 Championships, World Rowing Championships, the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, and a domestic training fleet for the USRowing Training Center.

“It’s a source of great pride for Filippi to have entered into this agreement with USRowing. An important commitment to both of our organization’s futures, it’s almost like a dream come true for us,” said David Filippi. “At the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, we only had eight boats competing. These days, you’ll often see more than two out of three crews at international venues in Filippis. We’re honored by the confidence these crews have in our boats and are committed to making sure that this very special collaboration with USRowing brings an even greater appreciation for Filippis to North America.”

Elite Rowing is the exclusive sales and service partner and distributor in the U.S.

“Filippi and Elite Rowing are fully invested in doing everything we can to ensure the success of the U.S. National Team,” said Elite Rowing’s Alex Selvig. “Most of the world’s best athletes choose to race in Filippi boats, and we are excited to show Team USA what we can do.”