NBP Gets Bid for 2022 and 2023 USRowing Masters National Championships

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

Nathan Benderson Park picked up the moniker of host for the 2022 and 2023 USRowing Masters National Championships.

“We are pleased to welcome all USRowing masters athletes to Nathan Benderson Park and the Sarasota-Bradenton community,” said Stephen V. Rodriguez, Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy Chief Operating Officer, and Interim CEO. “We are dedicated to providing the best possible stage on which to perform and make memorable experiences, in addition to the restaurants, shopping, and hotels in the immediate area. We look forward to providing a good time for all, both on and off the water.”

This year’s event was scheduled to take place at Lake Merritt in Oakland but was relocated due to an inability to come to a reasonable agreement with the local organizing bodies, USRowing said.

“When we began our discussions with Oakland last year for hosting the 2022 regatta, we were confident we could offer a high-quality regatta at a reasonable price. More recent conversations to finalize terms called into question their commitment and ultimately the venue simply became unaffordable for delivering a great all-around experience. We know that delayed venue selection negatively impacts your experience, and we apologize,” USRowing said.

According to USRowing, NBP is the perfect place to host the next two iterations of masters nationals.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our masters athletes in Sarasota the next two years,” said Sarah McAuliffe, USRowing director of event planning & services. “When we were last in Sarasota for masters nationals, the venue was in its infancy. Since 2013, Sarasota has hosted several national championships and World Rowing events including the highly-successful World Rowing Masters Regatta in 2018. We hope that all of our masters rowers will take advantage of the opportunity to race at this world-class venue.”

The events will take place August 11-14, 2022, and August 10-13, 2023.