2022 Crew Classic Wrapped Up, Championship Rowing Season Nears

PHOTOS BY GRANT BALL/©SPORTGRAPHICS.COM

Crew Classic is back and as classic as ever.

Sunday’s racing included finals across the board.

The University of Texas came ready to race and it paid off as the Longhorns swept four races on Mission Bay including the Collegiate Varsity Jessop-Whittier Cup Invitational, the Collegiate Varsity 4+ Karen Plumleigh Cortney Cup, Collegiate 2V Jackie Ann Stitt Hungness Trophy, and the Carley Copley Cup.

The University of Texas is currently ranked number one in the Pocock/CRCA Poll presented by USRowing.

“The Crew Classic is a terrific event and an important step in what we’re looking to accomplish,” said Texas head coach Dave O’Neill. “I’m obviously happy with the results and the way we raced across the entire team. We have a lot of work to do in the weeks ahead, but winning in San Diego always feels good.”

Racing for the Longhorns wasn’t all simple as the third varsity eight caught a crab just after 500 meters causing the crew in orange and white to lose the lead. The crab caused the crew to slow down but wasn’t enough to allow second-place Cal to end up in the top spot crossing the finish line.

“The third eight was awesome. They could not have handled that adversity any better,” O’Neill said. “Everyone stayed focused as they worked their way back into the race. We had four freshmen in that boat, and it was great to see them stay cool in that situation. Credit to the stern pair of Jane McGee and Rachel Craycroft and coxswain Z Romero.”

In men’s collegiate racing, A.S.R. Nereus won the men’s collegiate varsity eight Copley Cup defeating Marist and Gonzaga which rounded out the top three.

In the women’s youth eight, Marin won Gilman-Mulliken Cup with a time of 6:33.200. Newport and Capital came in second and third, respectively.

On the men’s side, Newport took the top spot and coveted San Diego Rowing Club Cup. Saugatuck and Marin rounded out the top three.

A full list of results from Sunday’s racing can be viewed here.

