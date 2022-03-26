Crew Classic Racing Underway; Heats, Master’s and Inclusive Finals Wrapped Up Saturday

STAFF REPORTS

VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

It was a full and beautiful day of racing on Mission Bay at the 2022 Crew Classic.

Saturday’s racing started with several straight finals in master’s events followed by the full monty of heats racing in youth and collegiate events and ended with C finals in the women’s youth quad Concept2 Trophy, men’s youth quad, women’s youth eight Gilman-Mulliken Cup, men’s youth eight San Diego Rowing Club Cup, and the women’s U17 eight8+ Referee Cup.

In the women’s master’s A eight, it was the composite crew of Long Beach/San Diego who won the Duke Robinson Memorial Cup with a time of 7:39.598. Austin Rowing Club and Bair Island Aquatic Center rounded out the top three in the second and third positions, respectively.

In the men’s master’s A eight, Club Nautico De San Juan finished in the top position with a time of 6:30.943 and the right to take the Jack Buchanan Memorial Trophy home to Puerto Rico. San Diego followed by Riverside A rounded out the top three.

In the women’s master’s B eight, Texas Rowing Club won the Fred Rickon Memorial Cup followed by Lake Merritt and Lake Union.

On the men’s side, San Diego Rowing Club won the President’s Trophy in the men’s master’s B eight event. San Diego’s men’s eight was stroked by none other than Tom Peszek who was competing on Friday in Sarasota at the National Selection Regatta. Peszek finished fourth in the men’s single B final at that event.

In the women’s master’s eight C event, the Margi Fetter Graham Trophy was won by a true composite eight of Endeavor Racing Alliance/Cambridge/Penn AC/Long Beach/Unaff(USA)/Connecticut/Radcliffe Alumni/San Diego RC. The group had a twenty-second margin over second-place Texas Rowing Club. San Diego rounded out the top three.

In the men’s master’s eight C event, Palm Beach finished in the top spot with a time of 6:52.745. Palm Beach was followed by the other two competitors in the event; San Diego and Pacific.

In the women’s master’s D eight, Sarasota won the event and the Waddell and Reed, Inc. Cup with a time of 07:37.401. They were followed by Endeavor Racing Alliance and College Club Seattle, respectively.

In the men’s master’s D eight race, the unaffiliated Canadian crew of cox Mark Laidlaw, Mike Forgeron, John Houlding, Michael Rascher, David Miege, Ben deWit, Philip Monckton, Steve Faber, and Steve Frisch won the Founders Trophy with a time of 6:46.768. Ex Nemo and North Dakota rounded out the top three.

In the women’s master’s E eight race, Endeavor Racing Alliance, Long Beach, and San Diego Rowing Club, went one, two, three with Endeavor winning Kearney Johnston Cup. In the men’s event, Kent Mitchell won the Stewards Cup. San Diego and Station L rounded out the top three, respectively.

Events 25/46/58 were combined and included Adaptive men’s, women’s, and mixed double, Casitas Rowing took the top spot followed by Athletes Without Limits who placed second and third.

Athletes Without Limits also had an impressive showing in the men’s/women’s/mixed PR eight finishing first with a time of 7:27.760. The composite entry of Freedom Rows/USRowing/Detroit BC/Atlanta/OKC Riversport finished second followed by another composite entry of Freedom Rows/USRowing/San Diego RC/OKC Riversport in third.

Tomorrow’s racing at the Crew Classic will pick up at 7:15 a.m. Pacfic. A full list of results can be found here.