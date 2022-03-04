Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational Set to Kick Off, Racing Season Underway

STORY AND PHOTOS BY LUKE REYNOLDS

HENDERSON, Nev. — Crews from Philadelphia to Pullman, Wash. will race on the picturesque Lake Las Vegas tomorrow kicking off the collegiate racing season.

“We are excited to be holding the fifth annual collegiate invitational this year and it has grown bigger with eight teams coming in,” regatta director and president of Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club Jim Andersen said. “We have three-lane racing this weekend and in April we’ll add more buoys for four-lane racing with the hope that we’ll expand to eight lanes in the future. The lake management is totally supportive and is excited to have us here.”

Eight programs will race over the weekend including Drexel, Oregon State, the University of California-Berkley, the University of San Diego, the University of Washington, the University of Southern California, Santa Clara University, and Washington State University.

Racing begins at 8:00 a.m. Pacific and will be live-streamed here.