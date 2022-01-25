Penn AC Hires Manning

Penn AC picked up longtime collegiate and elite coach Bill Manning as their new head coach of high performance.

“We believe Bill Manning will be a catalyst to cement Philadelphia as one of the top training centers for elite rowers and scullers in the U.S., and to develop athletes that will ultimately win medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games.” said Penn A.C. President Mike Wherley.

Penn AC is a USRowing high-performance partner club and will host athletes vying to make elite and Olympic teams.

“Bill brings an incredible track record of coaching success at the elite college level and also with the U.S. National Team, and we expect he will attract athletes to add to our current squad, building a very strong team of highly-motivated men and women.”

Manning was previously serving as the interim head coach of La Salle University and has been coaching since the late 90s.

“I am thankful for the many athletes and coaches I have worked with on the international stage who have contributed to my development as a person and coach,” said Manning. “Their influence will guide my work as I seek to help others represent the United States and compete at the highest level.”

Manning will begin in the position February 3.