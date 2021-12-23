USRowing Names New High Performance Director

STAFF REPORTS

USRowing has named former Dutch women’s head coach Josy Verdonkschot its new high performance director.

Verdonkschot was the women’s head coach for the Netherlands from 2014 to 2021 and led his athletes to three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation finished third in the medal table. In total, he has coached crews to seven Olympic medals, including two golds.

Verdonkschot left the Dutch team after it underwent a reorganization that included appointing a new head coach. He will assume direction of the U.S. team in January and will begin overseeing the implementation of the revamped selection process that was announced this fall.

In a news release issued Thursday morning following an email sent to national team athletes, USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus said, “Josy brings an international reputation for excellence and forward thinking to this role, and we can’t wait for him to get started.”

“This has been a long search with many qualified candidates. Josy’s coaching and managerial skill set, focus on athlete wellness and care, and his deep understanding of sport science and technology set him up to be successful here. We are thrilled to have him coming aboard,” she said.

