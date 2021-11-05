Head of the Hooch Fires Up Saturday

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY CARYN OXFORD

The 2021 Head of the Hooch Regatta will start Saturday. The event, which attracts thousands of crews every year, is a staple of the midwest fall rowing scene.

This year’s iteration has more than 2,000 entries making it the second-largest fall regatta in America—coming in second behind the Head of the Charles. Events span the entire offering of rowing competition including junior, masters, adaptive, collegiate, and open racing.

Racing begins at 8:50 a.m. Saturday and will run into Sunday afternoon. The event will be livestreamed here. Results can be found here.