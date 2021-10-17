One Just For the Kids

PHOTOS AND REPORT BY ED MORAN

Fall head racing season was in full swing this weekend with events running in seven cities from Lakewood, Wash. to Boston.

And while the biggest and best of the fall races—The Head of the Charles Regatta—is now just a few days away from returning, the Charles River hosted one of the most endearing of those Autumn events with the running of the Head of the Quinobequin.

Started in 2013 by a group of Boston scullers, the “Head of the Q,” is an event just for youth single scullers. It is modeled after the Kinderskiff Regatta in Italy and is intended to promote sculling among young rowers.

Sunday, 200 young scullers in four age groups from U13 to U19, rowed in singles between the Cambridge Boat Club and Community Rowing Inc.

Cambridge Boat Club’s Massimo Koffer en won the men’s U19 category and Catherine Barry of Oak Neck Academy won the women’s.

In the U17 group, Lucas Salazar Anaya of GMS Rowing Center won the men’s event and Mika Benabraham of Oak Neck Academy won the women’s race. In the U15 group, it was Narragansett Boat Club’s Griffin Haisman who won the men’s race and Narragansett’s Sophie Haisman who won the women’s race.