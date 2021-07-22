Olympics Set to Begin: Where to Watch

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

The first round of heats will kick off this evening at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan.

First to take to the course will be the men’s single heats at 7:30p eastern. The United States does not have a competitor in that event.

Following the men’s single will be the women’s single heats.

Kara Kohler will represent the United States against Belarus, Sudan, Paraguay, Nigeria, and Iran at 8:30p eastern in the women’s single.

The men’s and women’s double heats will begin at 9:30p eastern. Gevvie Stone and Kristina Wagner will represent the United States in the women’s double at 10:00p eastern.

The final two events of the first day of racing are the men’s and women’s quad heats. The men’s quad starts at 10:30p eastern and the women’s at 10:50p eastern.

In the women’s quad the United States’ contingent of Cicely Madden, Alison Rusher, Meghan O’Leary, and Ellen Tomek, will race against Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, and The Netherlands.

Racing will be streamed on the NBC Sports app, on Peacock, and on various other NBC platforms.