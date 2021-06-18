USRowing Announces PR3 Mixed Four with Coxswain Lineup for Tokyo

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

USRowing announced the final 2020 Paralympic lineup today.

Karen Petrik, Charley Nordin, John Tanguay, Dani Hansen, and Allie Reilly will represent the United States at the Games.

“This year’s boat features the same five athletes who won silver in the event at the 2019 World Rowing Championships in Linz, Austria,” USRowing said. “The U.S. has won six consecutive silver medals in the event at the world level including at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil.”

The five were selected through a camp-selection process, according to USRowing.

Click here for the full release.