Head of the Charles Returns

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2021 Head of the Charles will take place October 22-24 according to event organizers.

The confirmation comes after the event was held as a remote event last year due to the pandemic.

“Our long wait is finally over and we look forward to hosting the world rowing community back in

Boston this fall,” said Fred Schoch, executive director of the Regatta. “As circumstances

surrounding the pandemic have continued to significantly improve in Massachusetts, we want to

let our community know that we are in full planning mode for October and look forward to

providing a safe event for our competitors, our volunteers, and our spectators.”

In addition to accommodations for Covid safety, the regatta is also adding racing to Friday morning, a departure from the traditional Saturday and Sunday format.

“The decision to expand the Regatta by adding racing into Friday morning was made with great

care,” said Blair Crawford, chair of the Board of Directors of the regatta. “Beginning at the

Race Operations Committee level and extending up through our Managing Directors,

consensus on this decision was reached only after serious consideration of how it would impact

our stakeholders. As the Regatta grows, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing

the same competitor experience people know and love.”

For information on registration and more visit HOCR.org.