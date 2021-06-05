IRA Galleries

PHOTOS BY ED MORAN

It has been just over a week since the Intercollegiate Rowing Association held its 2021 national championship on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J. It was not a normal IRA Championship by most measures, yet even with the open entry system, the Covid precaution, and the shortened race schedule, it was an extraordinary event.

Now, with the college season over and the summer racing about to begin, here are a few photos to celebrate what took place last week.

Photos are available for purchase here.

Time Trials:

Semifinals: