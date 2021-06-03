Hudson Inks Deal with USRowing Under 19 National Team

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Canadian boatbuilder, HUDSON Boat Works, has signed a four-year deal with USRowing to supply racing shells for the team both domestically and internationally.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone at HUDSON in saying how excited we are to support the USA’s U19 national team and all of their aspiring high-performance athletes,” Director of HUDSON USA Matt Muffelman said.

The partnership will provide shells for all the “under 19 national team camp boats including the women’s eight, men’s eight, women’s four with coxswain, men’s four with coxswain, women’s quadruple sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s four, and men’s four,” according to a release from Hudson.

“If we have a partner that we can rely on for continued support via equipment and service, it allows us to focus our energy and resources in creating a better overall experience for the aspiring athlete. HUDSON was the optimal choice,” USRowing Director of Youth Rowing Chris Chase said.

The partnership will run through 2024.