Foundation Announces Grant Recipients

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO PROVIDED

The Para Rowing Foundation (PRF) announced the recipients of it Paralympic Qualifiers Grant.

The grant has been awarded to Peter Odhiambo and Caleb Moseti Kenyansa of Kenya, Kingsley

Ijomah of Nigeria, and Brenda Sardón of Argentina.

According to the PRF, the grant “assists para rowers with expenses leading up to the

Paralympic Games, freeing them to concentrate on their training.”

The Final Paralympic Qualification Regatta begins today in Gavirate, Italy.