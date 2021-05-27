College Championships Set to Begin

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTOS BY ED MORAN

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships along with the 2021 Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships begin Friday.

At NCAA’s, the women’s Division I, II, and III national titles are up for grabs at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Racing will start at 8:12a. A full schedule can be found here.

In West Windsor, New Jersey, the first race of the 2021 IRA Championship will begin at 7:00a. The full schedule can be found here.

Both events will be live-streamed. The NCAA live-stream can be found at this link. IRA here.