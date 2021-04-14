Update: Olympic Trials II Finals Back to Thursday

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY ED MORAN

West Windsor, N.J. — After a schedule change on April 12, USRowing announced this morning at the end of semifinal racing that the finals at Olympic Trials II will take place on Thursday as originally scheduled.

The events were moved to Friday due to forecasted inclement weather but were moved back to Thursday upon further review of the forecast.

Echo is wondering why he’s not at the park. Meanwhile, Kristi and I are securing our place in the final *tomorrow* (another schedule change!) at 8am. Excited to race for a chance at an Olympic opportunity! #rowingtrials21 #ontothefinal pic.twitter.com/ROFqWUDXx6 — Gevvie Stone (@gevgevs) April 14, 2021

Racing will be live-streamed in the NBC Sports app and online.

