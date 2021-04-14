Update: Olympic Trials II Finals Back to Thursday

STAFF REPORTS
PHOTO BY ED MORAN
West Windsor, N.J. — After a schedule change on April 12, USRowing announced this morning at the end of semifinal racing that the finals at Olympic Trials II will take place on Thursday as originally scheduled.
The events were moved to Friday due to forecasted inclement weather but were moved back to Thursday upon further review of the forecast.
Racing will be live-streamed in the NBC Sports app and online.
For a full list of who is racing and results click here.
