Henley Royal Regatta Announces Hopeful Staging Date

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

Another promising sign of racing to come emerged today when the Committee of Management made public their intentions to put on a Royal Henley Regatta this summer.

The event is tentatively scheduled for the week of August 9.

“Our ambition remains to stage the best Regatta possible this summer in the context of the ongoing pandemic, with the health and safety of all those involved in the event, as well as wider public health remaining our highest priorities,” announced the committee. “Based on our consultation, we are now cautiously but actively working towards staging of the 2021 Regatta at Henley-on-Thames during the week commencing 9 August as the primary planning scenario.”

The event is normally held the first week of July.

Despite the good news of an event taking place, regatta organizers acquiesced with the idea that event attendance would most likely be limited.

“We will include all 26 events in the programme, including those planned to be newly introduced in 2020 and in 2021. However, the Regatta will most likely be staged with limited site infrastructure and reduced spectator attendance. In line with Government and public health guidance, the introduction of infection control measures will form part of our planning.”