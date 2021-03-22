World Rowing Cancels 2021 European Rowing Junior Championships, Postponement Possible

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY PETER SPURRIER

The 2021 European Rowing Junior Championships, originally scheduled for May 22-23 in Munich, Germany, are canceled, World Rowing announced Monday.

Over the next two weeks, World Rowing will be discussing with member federations and their stakeholders whether or not the possibility of postponing the regatta to the fall is a possibility.

“The OC [organizing committee] is facing difficulties in progressing their planning to deliver a safe and successful event given the cost, complexity, uncertainty and risk from the latest measures of the national and state governments to combat the elevated and currently increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the increased costs of accommodation for Member Federations due to these measures and inability of medical and rescue personnel and many volunteers connected to their work fighting the pandemic,” World Rowing wrote in their update regarding the event.

A final announcement on whether or not the regatta will take place on a new date will be announced Monday, April 12.