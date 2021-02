2021 San Diego Crew Classic to be Conducted Virtually, Remotely

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LUKE REYNOLDS

The San Diego Crew Classic will not be formally held in-person on Mission Bay this year.

The 2021 event will be conducted virtually and remotely offering participants the opportunity to row on the water with GPS time submission or to participate by rowing on the erg.

