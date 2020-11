Gym Named in Honor of Grace Rhett

The Our Lady of the Valley Regional School in Uxbridge, Mass., will name a $3 million gymnasium and learning center after Grace Rhett, a College of the Holy Cross rower who was killed in a car accident last year while on a training trip. The facility will house a gymnasium, a basketball court, classrooms, outdoor spaces, and locker rooms. It is expected to break ground in early 2021.