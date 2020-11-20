USRowing Names Galvanek Head Coach of Junior National Team System

STAFF REPORTS

PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

USRowing has named Sarasota Crew head coach Casey Galvanek head coach of the United States junior national team system.

Galvanek will oversee all of the athletes and coaches in the program.

According to USRowing, “Galvanek comes to the position with extensive experience working with multiple levels of successful athletes.”

“Galvanek is currently the CEO and head coach at Sarasota Crew, where he oversees a staff of 26 coaches and 434 athletes. Concurrent to his tenure at Sarasota, Galvanek has worked with the U19 team, U23 women’s squad, and the men’s and women’s senior national teams. Since 2012, Galvanek has taken 12 crews to a world championship, winning medals four times and making the A-level finals eight times. He has helped develop the U19 men’s program for 11 years, with notable success on the national and international level.”

