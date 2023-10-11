Maddock Elevated to Men’s and Women’s Rowing Head Coach

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY EMBRY RIDDLE ATHLETICS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Grant Maddock has been promoted to head coach of the Embry-Riddle men’s and women’s rowing programs as announced by ERAU Director of Athletics John Phillips on Friday.

“After conducting a national search and interviewing multiple candidates, I’m excited to announce Grant Maddock as our new head rowing coach,” Phillips stated. “Grant brings a wide variety of experience to the program — Boathouse-row experience from his time at La Salle University, west coast experience from the University of San Diego, club experience from Oyster Bay and Syosset, and big-school experience from The Ohio State University. Grant has done a great job as the interim coach for our women’s program for the last few months, and he brings tremendous energy and passion to our program.”

For the past year, Maddock served as the assistant coach for both programs. His efforts assisted the women in claiming a second straight Sunshine State Conference title and a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA II National Championship in 2023. On the men’s side, Maddock helped coach the Eagles to a Varsity 4 championship at the Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships. Combined, the two programs earned one bronze, five silver and three gold medals with Maddock’s assistance last year.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead both the men’s and women’s programs at such a pivotal moment in their history,” said Maddock. “I want to thank John Phillips and the entire Embry-Riddle hiring committee for their trust in me to continue embracing the ‘Student, Person, Player’ motto. Our program will continue to recruit young men and women who will not only achieve excellence on and off the water but also raise the standard of what it means to be an Eagle. The pursuit of a national championship on both sides remains a focus today and every day moving forward.”

Maddock joined Embry-Riddle rowing after serving as the director of rowing and head men’s rowing coach at Ohio State for the 2021-22 season where he oversaw and executed all functions of the men’s rowing program. During the summer of 2022, Maddock also was the program manager and head coach of the Bermuda Rowing Association.



From February 2020 to June 2021, Maddock received his first experience as a head coach while working for Oyster Bay Community Rowing & Syosset Rowing. For 17 months, he trained athletes and oversaw programming of the youth, masters, and under-23 development teams.



Maddock graduated from the University of San Diego in 2019 with a master’s degree in Social Innovation. He began his coaching career with the Toreros as a graduate assistant for the men’s rowing program from August 2018 to May 2019.