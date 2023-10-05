Keaty Joins Orange as Associate Head Coach

PHOTO BY TRACEY EDSON | STORY COURTESY SYRACUSE ATHLETICS

Madison Keaty brings 11 years of intercollegiate rowing experience to the Orange in her role as associate head coach. She joins the Orange after three years at Stanford, where she was named 2022 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Lightweight Rowing Coach of the Year. A four-year student-athlete at Gonzaga University, Keaty also coached at the University of Alabama, Gonzaga and Ithaca College.

“It is truly a privilege to be joining Syracuse Women’s Rowing, as I have immense respect and admiration for the program that is being cultivated here,” Keaty said. “I’d like to thank Luke McGee and Syracuse Athletics for the opportunity to join this fantastic team of student-athletes and staff. I am thrilled to work with them in pursuit of growth and success and continue to take steps forward as a team. Go Orange!”

At Stanford, Keaty spearheaded the revival of the women’s lightweight rowing team after it was reinstated as a varsity sport in 2021. During her two seasons at Stanford, four Cardinal rowers earned All-America honors and 19 student-athletes earned Intercollegiate Rowing Association All-Academic Team and Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete honors. Keaty managed all team operations, including training, recruiting, budgeting, purchasing and maintaining equipment, and coordinating travel. In 2022 the Cardinal varsity eight placed third at the IRA Championship Regatta. In 2022-23, Keaty helped guide the Cardinal to multiple podium finishes at the WIRA and IRA Championships. The Stanford varsity eight ranked second in the country.

“Madison is a proven winner with Division I coaching experience who can help take our program to the next level,” said sixth-year Syracuse head coach Luke McGee . “We are very excited to have Madison bring her experience to Syracuse having taken multiple teams to the NCAA Championships. She has exceptional communication skills and is a great technical coach with a clear idea about how she wants her crews to row and race.”

Prior to Stanford, Keaty was an assistant coach and in-state recruiting coordinator at The University of Alabama from 2018 through 2021, where she aided in recruiting and developing athletes as well as coaching the varsity four+ to some of the highest rankings that boat had posted in school history. The Crimson Tide earned their first NCAA Championship bid in program history in 2021.

Keaty spent two seasons as an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator at alma mater from 2016 to 2018. at the collegiate level by starting as an assistant coach at Gonzaga University, where she coached the Varsity 4+ group to two consecutive first places at the WCC Championship and two top 20 finishes at NCAAs. She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ithaca College in 2014 and worked with the Bombers for two years while earning her Master’s degree in exercise and sport sciences. Keaty, who has USRowing Coaching Development Program Level 3 certification, has also coached at Ready Set Row as an assistant coach. She participated in the Assistant and Associate Head Coach Leadership Development Academy, participated in the 2018 Pocock Coach-Con, and was a guest author for RowingStronger.com.

A team captain at Gonzaga, Keaty earned her bachelor’s degree in education and sports management. The 2013 West Coast Conference Rower of the Year rowed in the varsity eight that helped led the team to its first NCAA championship appearance in program history. She earned All-WCC honors in 2013 and 2014.