Siobhan Cassidy announced as new Chair of the BRCL Board

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY THE BOAT RACE

The Boat Race Company Limited (BRCL) is delighted to announce the formal appointment of Siobhan Cassidy as Chair of the Board of BRCL, the company responsible for delivering The Boat Race. Siobhan has been acting as Interim Chair following the very sad death of former Chair Tim Senior earlier this year.

Siobhan has held several leadership positions within rowing, notably both Vice-Chair and Chair of Cambridge University Women’s Boat Club, for whom she won a Blue in 1995 whilst a graduate at Homerton College. Siobhan joined the BRCL board in 2018 and represented CUWBC and the newly integrated Cambridge University Boat Club as a Club Representative, and has served on various Committees.

Siobhan commented: “I am truly honoured to take on this role and continuing to work with colleagues to deliver The Boat Race on behalf of Oxford and Cambridge. As a young girl in the 1970’s I watched the wonderful coverage of the race on BBC TV, and the drama and sense of occasion inspired me to row. It is a privilege, and a significant responsibility, to be tasked with safeguarding the future of an event which has a unique place in Britain’s sporting and cultural heritage.”