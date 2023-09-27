Amy Hildebrandt Joins Clemson Rowing Coaching Staff

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY CLEMSON ATHLETICS

Clemson, S.C – Head Coach Stephen Frazier Wong is pleased to announce the addition of Amy Hildebrandt as Assistant Coach to the Clemson Rowing team.

“I am excited to welcome Amy to our staff and to the Clemson Family” said Stephen Frazier Wong. “Amy’s love of rowing and teaching student-athletes will fit in seamlessly here at Clemson Rowing as we pursue wins and stay true to our core values.”

Hildebrandt joins Clemson from Seattle Pacific University where she served as the Assistant Coach for six years. At Seattle Pacific, Hildebrandt led the Varsity 4+ to fourth place finishes in the Grand Final at the 2022 and 2023 NCAA and the 2023 GNAC Championship. In 2021 and 2022, she led the Varsity 4+ to place second in the GNAC Championship. In addition, she coached the JV8+, 2v8+, and Open 4+ to first place finishes in 2019 at WIRA Championship, Windermere Cup, and Central Oklahoma dual race.

While coaching at Seattle Pacific, Hildebrandt also coached the Lake Washington Rowing Club’s juniors and masters teams from 2013-2023. Before that, she served as the Assistant Juniors Coach at Eastside Preparatory School for two years, the Juniors Coach for the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club for one year and the Head Club Coach for Springfield College for two years.

She earned her bachelor’s in Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University and her Masters of Science Exercise Physiology with a concentration in Wellness & Fitness from California University of Pennsylvania. Hildebrandt was a four year student athlete at Pacific Lutheran University from 2001- 2005. She made varsity the spring of her freshman year and raced at the NCAA Division II National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. Following her graduation, she returned to her alma mater as a Volunteer Assistant Women’s Coach for one year and then as Co-Head Men’s Coach for one year.

“I am very excited to join the Clemson rowing staff and be a part of the Tiger family,” said Coach Hildebrandt. “Moving from Seattle was definitely a big change, but has been a relatively smooth transition with help and support from everyone on staff. I’m looking forward to a great year and hopefully a return to the national stage.”

For complete coverage of the Clemson Rowing team follow @ClemsonRowing on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.