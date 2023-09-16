A Call to Preserve Rowing’s History

STAFF REPORTS | VIDEO BY ADAM REIST

Rowing history aficionados are renewing calls for the preservation of the history of the sport through a new initiative asking clubs and individuals to think twice before discarding rowing archives and historical objects.

Calling Boathouse Row a “living rowing museum,” a small group began meeting at the 50th anniversary Head of the Schuylkill Regatta in 2020 and producing regular story hours about the legends, events, architecture, and other cultural features of Philadelphia rowing.

Now, they are expanding to a national scale, seeking to establish a standard for gathering, documenting, and preserving the collections and archives of rowers, boat clubs, rowing associations, and schools.

The story-hour group recognizes the ongoing work of such rowing historians as Bill Miller, Tom Weil, Goran Buckhorn, Peter Mallory, Dotty Brown, and Stephen Malbouef and asks the greater rowing community for help in identifying other rowing historians and archivists by emailing rowingarchives@hosr.org and contacting Malta Boat Club historian Rick Stehlik and Pennsylvania Barge Club historian Chris Doyle.