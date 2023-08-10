Canadian World Rowing Championships Team Announced

PHOTO AND STORY COURTESY CANADA ROWING AVIRON

Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) has nominated 10 crews and 39 athletes for selection to take on the world’s best rowers at the 2023 World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The World Rowing Championships taking place September 3-10, is the first opportunity for our National Rowing Team to qualify boats for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Canadian National Rowing Team is an exceptional blend of rising stars and seasoned veterans, forming a formidable roster that will proudly dawn the maple leaf on their oars and represent the nation with passion and dedication. This talented lineup includes nine rowers, making their World Rowing Championships debut for the nation, adding a new chapter to Canada’s rowing legacy.

Among the crews, the Women’s Eight stands out, following their impressive silver medal finish at World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland in early July. They are expected to be strong contenders in the hotly contested Women’s Eights field. Meanwhile, the Men’s Eight continues to build momentum after their sixth-place finish at World Cup III, aiming to make a splash at the upcoming Championships.

RCA Director of High Performance, Adam Parfitt, expressed confidence in the nominated group, stating, “We have talked about going to Belgrade with the goals of our best possible performances and qualifying boats for next year’s Paris Olympics. With those goals in mind, we have nominated a talented and experienced squad of rowers who we believe can achieve these goals. The nominated crews are the result of an extensive selection period at the National Training Centre, and our team is excited to take to the waters in Belgrade.”

The World Rowing Championships will witness fierce competition from rowing powerhouses across the globe, including Germany, the United States, and Great Britain, among the top contenders vying for medals. The Canadian Rowing Team has a proven track record and is ready to take on the world’s best with unwavering determination.