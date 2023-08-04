Action-packed day ahead in Paris with 14 medal Finals at the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships

Following changes to the programme due to the forecast of adverse weather, tomorrow, Saturday 5 August, will see an action-packed day of racing at the Stade Nautique Olympique in Vaires-sur-Marne in Paris at the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships.

The racing day will begin at 08:30 CEST with a series of semifinals before we move straight into A-Finals from 10:10. The quick turnaround between these races will undoubtedly create competitive racing as the best Under 19 rowers from around the world will contest 14 boat classes for the opportunity to be crowned World Rowing U19 Champions.

For some boat classes, the line-ups for the medal finals are already confirmed, including the women’s and men’s eights. The USA come in as reigning U19 Champions in the women’s eight and although they didn’t qualify directly from the heats, they did win the repechage. Romania had qualified directly from the heats and as winners of this boat class at the recent European Rowing Under 19 Championships, they will be looking to challenge the USA.

The USA missed out on a place in the final of the men’s eight, and it will be Germany trying to defend their title in this boat class. They should expect to be challenged by Great Britain and New Zealand who won their respective heats.

Italy and Great Britain will go head-to-head in the Final of the women’s four having both won their heats. Great Britain will be eager to prevent Italy from repeating their success from last year. The final of the men’s four will be decided during the semifinals in the morning, alongside the remaining boat classes.

Following the A-Finals tomorrow, the B-Finals will be held from 13:45 for places 7-12.

