How to Follow the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships in Paris, France

STORY COURTESY WORLD ROWING | PHOTO BY LISA WORTHY

This year the 2023 World Rowing Under 19 Championships will be taking place in Paris, France from 3-6 August, 2023. This will also be the first test activity before the Olympic and Paralympic regattas next year.

The event has attracted over 615 athletes from 50 nations, who will compete over five days of racing in fourteen boat classes.

The first races will start on Thursday, 3 August at 8:30 CET. The medal races start on Sunday, 6 August at 10:45 CET.

Here is how to follow the event on mobile, tablet, or desktop:

The provisional time table for the events can be found here, and entries for all the races are available here. Live race tracker and Live audio will be available for ALL races on www.worldrowing.com. Live video streaming will be available on the World Rowing website Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August. The video streaming will start 5 minutes before the first race. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok for behind the scenes interviews, live updates, racing updates, photos and more.

And available on WorldRowing.com: